Dr. Alex says seeing young people ‘very unwell’ with COVID-19 has been ‘upsetting’

The Love Island star works in an A&E department at a London hospital

Dr. Alex has said seeing young people “very unwell” due to the coronavirus has been “upsetting” for him and his colleagues.

The reality star has been treating ill patients battling COVID-19 on the NHS frontline.

Speaking on Sky News this morning, the Love Island alumni shed light on what it’s been like in his hospital.

“Yesterday’s shift was a particularly busy one,” he told Sky’s Kay Burley. “We had quite a few patients who were really quite unwell from coronavirus.”

“Unfortunately, a few deaths as well which is always tough,” Alex said.

“We’re seeing the department is getting more and more cases of coronavirus and we’re expecting that to continue over the next few weeks. I think the peak is still to come.”

“But we are seeing young people who are very unwell with it and that can be very challenging. We’re only human.”

“There are young patients, who don’t have underlying conditions. It’s very upsetting for the patient and for us as well,” he explained.

The reality star proceeded to praise his fellow colleagues for running the operation, and revealed how they were coping under intense pressure.

“At some points, over the last few weeks we’ve had 20 or 30 patients in intensive care with coronavirus,” he stated.

“There’s always a limit to how many beds we’ve got, but we’re not at that point yet and we are coping very well with the pressure.”