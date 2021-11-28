Dr Alex George wins praise online after opening up about taking medication for anxiety

Dr Alex George has won praise online after he opened up about taking medication for anxiety.

The 30-year-old, who was appointed as a mental health ambassador by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this year, got candid about his mental health in an Instagram post shared on Saturday.

The Love Island star wrote: “I have been thinking quite hard about whether to post this, but I feel it’s the right thing to do. So many people live with medication stigma everyday, a fear that they will be judged as being weak or discriminated against, simply for taking a pill to help with their mental health.”

“The other day I did a pole on my stories and 75% of you have faced medication stigma,” the A&E doctor revealed. “That is so sad.”

“I take medication, alongside therapy and self care, to help with my anxiety. I really needed this treatment but for years I didn’t access it, on reflection I was worried about what people would think. I can tell you now, I am not ashamed.”

“I AM PROUD to take control of my own health. This does not make me weak or less able, it makes me stronger.”

“How many people are not getting the treatments they need AND deserve because of this very stigma? This HAS to change.”

“This post is not about saying medication is the ‘answer’ for everyone, rather to say that for those who need it should have access without barriers or shame. If you feel you can, join me with #postyourpill to take a stand against medication stigma 💙” Alex concluded the post.

A host of his followers took to the comment section to praise him for his honest post, with one writing: “So much respect for you Alex. Making such a change for the next generation. ❤️”

Another penned: “Well done @dralexgeorge a very brave post. You’re amazing 😍”, while a third commented: “This is so important and means so much for you to post this. I’m completely similar, suffered for years needlessly as a result. Thank you for all you’re doing ❤️😍”

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Alex wrote: “I was so nervous yesterday but to see all of you sharing and taking part in #postyourpill was just incredible. I really feel we are starting a movement here.”

“Medication stigma has gone on for far too long. You have the right to take control and look after your health. If you feel you can get involved in this campaign please do.”

“Whether you have 100 followers or a million, making the difference to even one person’s life is more than worth it. END MEDICATION STIGMA 👊 💊”

Alex has been actively campaigning for better mental health provision since the tragic death of his 19-year-old brother Llŷr – who took his own life last year.