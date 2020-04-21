Dr Alex George shares emotional tribute to coronavirus victims

The reality star is working on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic

Dr Alex George has shared an emotional tribute to victims of COVID-19.

The Love Island star has been working in the A&E department of the University Hospital Lewisham in London.

Dr Alex took to Instagram this afternoon, and posted a touching tribute to those who have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

“Today at 10 am we held 2 minutes of silence at Lewisham Hospital, to show respect to all of those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus,” he wrote.

“I know I will never forget the patients I have seen and my thoughts go to the family and friends of those who were taken too soon.”

“We must continue our fight and not lose our spirit or resolve. Lets do this 💙”

Friends and fans of the 30-year-old were quick to praise the reality star in the comment section.

“Simply amazing. I admire your courage and strength so much xx,” one follower wrote.

“Respect mate 🙏🏾👏🏾,” fellow Love Island contestant Danny Williams commented.

“You are all heroes thanks for all the amazing work 💙,” another fan added.

The news came after Alex became emotional last week on ITV’s Lorraine, while discussing the reality of working on the front-line.

