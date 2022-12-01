Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay welcomes twins with husband Ziggy Heath

Jessica Brown Findlay has welcomed twins with her husband Ziggy Heath.

The Downton Abbey actress announced the news via Instagram on Thursday.

She revealed her baby boys were born on November 5.

Sharing a snap of her cuddling her babies, Jessica wrote: “🎆5.11.22🎆Our boys!🎆 Remember Remember x.”

The actress confirmed her pregnancy back in September as she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival’s closing ceremony.

On International Women’s Day, Jessica shared a candid Instagram post about her IVF journey.

At the time, she wrote: “Happy International Women’s day! We do hard things and then go dancing x 💃🏻🕺🏻💃🏻. IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heart break.”

Jessica continued: “Your body is not the enemy. Love it. No matter what. Sending love and support to every woman I have ever met and all the ones I haven’t but know what this is.”

“I throughly recommend doing it all in Vintage Clothing. Love. Love. Love. #iwd2022 #ivf #fourrounds #recurrentpregnancyloss #vintage.”

The actress married her fellow actor Ziggy in September 2020.

The couple met on the set of BBC series Harlots back in 2017, in which Jessica played Charlotte Wells and Ziggy was cast as Sam Holland.