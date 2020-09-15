Jessica played Lady Sybil Crawley on the hit period drama

Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay ties the knot in stunning small ceremony

Jessica Brown Findlay has married fellow actor Ziggy Heath in a stunning ceremony.

The Downton Abbey star, who played Lady Sybil Crawley on the hit period drama, tied the knot on Saturday – sharing photographs from the day to Instagram on Monday.

“♥️wins every time,” she wrote, “A weekend of dreams.”

“Small celebrations felt HUGE. And now what a birthday! X I love you. ♥️”

The couple met on the set of BBC series Harlots back in 2017, and have been dating ever since.

Jessica played Charlotte Wells in the drama, while Ziggy was cast as Sam Holland.

