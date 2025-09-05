Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville interrupts live TV interview to call for action on Gaza

Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville interrupted a live TV interview at the premiere of the franchise’s latest film to deliver an urgent appeal about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Speaking on the red carpet in London on Wednesday, the 61-year-old told ITV News that he could not simply discuss “the fluff” of his new movie without first acknowledging the worsening situation.

“Before I talk about the fluff and loveliness of our wonderful film, what’s about to happen in Gaza City is indefensible,” he said, looking directly into the camera.

“The international community must do more to bring it to an end.”

Hugh then smoothly shifted back to the topic of the film, calling the new release “a lovely film” before adding: “We’re going to celebrate 15 glorious years of it tonight.”

His unexpected remarks momentarily threw presenter Helen Keenan, while back in the studio the anchor quickly added: “Of course, it’s not about the politics, it’s all about the film.”

Hugh’s plea for action came as Israeli forces ramped up military operations around Gaza City.

Hospitals reported that more than 30 people, including women and children, were killed in strikes on Wednesday.

UN officials and humanitarian agencies have warned of “horrific humanitarian consequences” for families displaced within Gaza, where a man-made famine was declared last month.

Several genocide scholars, UN and EU officials, along with aid organisations, have accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.