Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens sparks split rumours with wife as he ‘ditches’ wedding ring

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens has sparked split rumours with his wife Susie Hariet after he was photographed without his wedding ring.

The actor, well known for his role as Matthew Crawley in the historical drama, is currently busy on a press tour for his new film, Swiped, which he co-starred in with Lily James.

Additionally, Dan was spotted without his wedding band at the London premiere earlier this month – sparking split speculation.

The last time he and Susie were spotted together was at a party in Los Angeles in April 2018, and the pair have not been pictured together since.

His social media also does not feature his wife, a jazz vocalist from South Africa.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Dan and Susie appear to be living totally separate lives. They certainly aren’t the vision of a loved-up couple.”

In 2006, while working at nearby theatres in Sheffield, the couple met and reportedly clicked “instantly.”

They were married in 2009 and have three children: a 13-year-old son named Aubrey, a 16-year-old daughter named Willow, and a young child named Eden.

In a previous interview, the actor expressed his gratitude to his wife for understanding what an actor’s life should be.

In 2011, he told The Telegraph: “I’m lucky to be married to someone who entirely gets what I do. She is totally sympathetic to the actor’s life.”

“Her own mother was an actress, so she sort of grew up with it. She has absolutely no concept of the British class system and, after 10 years here, she’s still trying to work it out.”