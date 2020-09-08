Diversity’s Black Lives Matter inspired performance receives over 1,000 complaints

Diversity’s Black Lives Matter inspired dance performance has received 1,121 official complaints.

The Britain’s Got Talent winners returned to perform at the semi-final of the talent show over the weekend, where they choreographed a dance inspired by the movement and the killing of George Floyd.

A spokesperson for Ofcom released a statement saying: “I can confirm that we have received 1,121 complaints for Britain’s Got Talent on 5 September, most of which were in relation to the Diversity performance.

“We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

The dance routine saw a white police officer kneel on the dance troupe’s leader Ashley Banjo’s neck, echoing the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd – while the other dancers performed with riot shields.

Taking to Instagram following the complaints, Ashley wrote: “Art: The expression or application of human creative skill and imagination, typically in a visual form, producing works to be appreciated primarily for their beauty or emotional power.

“My truth, my platform, my art. I’ve always tried to create not only to entertain but also to inspire… That will never change.

Quoting Martin Luther King Jr he added: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

“I’m so grateful and overwhelmed by all of the love and support but also by the amount of conversation this performance has thrown up 🙏🏽 2020 has been such a historical year.

“One day we will look back and realise it was the start of real change… Sending out nothing but love and positivity to everyone reading this post 🖤”

