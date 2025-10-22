Disney+ confirms release date for emotional Caroline Flack documentary

Disney+ have confirmed the release date for the emotional two-part documentary about the final months of Caroline Flack’s life.

On the 15th of February 2020, the presenter was found dead at her flat in East London.

In a statement at the time, her family said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th of February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth is set to premiere on the streaming platform on November 10, and it will examine the circumstances that led to the presenter’s tragic death.

The show’s synopsis reads: “This powerful two-part Disney+ documentary follows Caroline’s mother, Christine, as she investigates the truth about her daughter’s final months – uncovering new shocking details, asking difficult questions, and exposing the misrepresentations, pressures, and failures from institutions and decision makers that shaped Caroline’s final days.”

“With access to powerful testimony from Caroline’s inner circle and those who were there, the series tells the story she never got to share and reveals an unprecedented look at what really happened to Caroline Flack.”

Late last year, it was announced the presenters mother was working with the streaming service to release a documentary.

Caroline’s mother will use the documentary, according to the Daily Mail, to investigate whether her daughter was “being used as a high-profile example of domestic violence against men.”

The former Love Island host was arrested for assault following a 5am “domestic disturbance” involving her boyfriend at the time Lewis Burton at her home in London in December 2019.

In April 2024, the Metropolitan Police confirmed they would reinvestigate the decision to charge Caroline, as “new witness evidence may be available.”