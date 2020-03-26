Disney confirm Meghan Markle’s first film role since quitting life as a senior royal

The news was announced on Twitter this afternoon

Disney confirm Meghan Markle’s first film role since quitting life as a...

Disney have confirmed Meghan Markle’s first film role since quitting life as a senior member of the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex has been cast as the narrator for a new Disney+ movie called Elephant.

The original movie will air on the new streaming service’s Disney Nature channel from April 3rd.

Disney announced the huge news on Twitter.

Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dGZkgdBnP5 — Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

“Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus,” the tweet stated.

The film follows an elephant family’s “extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives.”

The trailer does not include the former actress’ narration.

The role is Meghan’s first showbusiness job since she and Prince Harry decided to step back from being senior royals in order to gain financial independence.

Meghan and Harry will officially step down as senior members of the royal family on March 31st.

The pair are currently based on Vancouver Island in Canada, where they live with their son Archie.