Details of Maura Higgins’ entrance into the I’m A Celeb camp ‘revealed’

Maura Higgins’ entrance to I’m A Celeb has been “revealed” as she is set to make her jungle debut.

Following weeks of speculation, the Irish reality star has revealed she will join the ITV series on Wednesday after landing in Australia.

The 33-year-old will enter the camp as a late arrival alongside Reverend Richard Coles.

The MailOnline revealed that Maura Higgins and fellow campmate Reverend Richard Coles “presumed they would join the rest of the cast in the main camp, but a shock twist occurs when the unlikely duo is initially separated and placed in squalor.”

The Jungle Junkyard where the pair will stay contains overgrown greenery, rusty corrugated metal and zero luxury.

According to a TV insider: “The reality star will get the “shock of her life” after travelling from Las Vegas, where she had a lavish influencer vacation with the beauty company Space NK, to rainy Australia and being deprived of her comforts.”

The bosses of I’m A Celeb have hinted that the latecomers to the program will be put through their paces, and the basic camp conceals a significant secret, so the Jungle Junkyard’s lack of amenities isn’t the only terrifying aspect.

A show source said: “Maura and Richard Coles are in for the shock of their lives when they enter the Australian jungle as they will be sleeping in a horrible junkyard.”

“Maura has gone from the bright lights of Sin City to being dumped into the basic camp, with no luxuries whatsoever.”

“But in true I’m A Celeb fashion, all is not what it seems, and viewers will soon discover the jungle has many secrets.”

“Bosses have a few surprises up their sleeve for the upcoming series… and the Jungle Junkyard might be hiding the biggest one of all.”

During an interview with MailOnline, the former Love Island star admitted she was “excited” to meet Coleen Rooney in the jungle.

Maura insisted she was “Team Coleen” during the infamous Wagatha Christie trial, in which Rebekah Vardy accused Wayne Rooney’s wife of defamation in 2022.

“I’m excited to meet her [Coleen],” she said. “I would do the same as what she did.”

“Put up something on my Instagram story and just have certain people view it to catch that person out. That is the way my brain would work.”

During the same interview, Maura also insisted she’s “single” amid reports of a romance between her and Pete Wicks.

The shock statement comes after she enjoyed a final date night with her rumoured beau before jetting to Australia for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Despite this, Maura confessed: “I’m not [in a relationship with Mr Wicks]. I’ve been on dates with many people. I mean, I date, but I’m very much single. Everyone goes on dates.”

The Longford native said she had not spoken to Pete about her upcoming appearance on I’m A Celeb, and addressed rumours of him flying out to Australia.

It was recently reported that Pete would jet Down Under if he’s kicked off Strictly early to support his best friend, Sam Thompson, who is currently presenting the show’s spin-off programme.

Maura said: “I know nothing, he’s not said that to me anyway.”

And when asked who would be flying out to Australia to meet her when she leaves the jungle, she added: “Some of my friends said they would but I don’t know, it’d be a nice surprise whoever’s there.”

This year’s I’m A Celeb cast already includes WAG Coleen Rooney, Corrie star Alan Halsall, social media star GK Barry, Irish boxing champ Barry McGuigan, and broadcaster Melvin Odoom.

Strictly star Oti Mabuse, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, radio host Dean McCullough, McFly singer Danny Jones, and Loose Woman star Jane Moore complete the lineup.