Dermot O’Leary shares pregnant wife Dee Koppang’s due date

The couple are expecting their first child

Dermot O’Leary has revealed his wife Dee Koppang’s due date.

The former X Factor presenter and his wife are expecting their first child, and Dee is currently seven months pregnant.

Dermot shared that the baby will arrive in late June or at the beginning of July.

He was interviewing Guy Garvey from the band Elbow on his radio show when he revealed the exciting news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee Koppang O’Leary (@deekoppangoleary) on Apr 19, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

“End of June, sort of early July-ish. That’s exciting isn’t it?” he confessed. “I can’t wait.”

During the show, Dermot jokingly bragged about how he was being selfless during Dee’s pregnancy.

“I let my wife have a bigger portion of fish than me last night,” he admitted. “Even though she’s carrying my unborn child let me tell you that really stuck with me.”

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in an Instagram post back in February.

