Dermot O’Leary finally announces the name of his newborn son

Dermot O’Leary has finally announced the name of his newborn son.
While presenting his BBC 2 Radio Show this morning, the 47-year-old confirmed he and his wife Dee Koppang have called their baby Kasper.
Dermot revealed the news before dedicating a song to his son, who was born just 10 days ago.
The new dad told listeners: “My lovely son came into the world ten days ago accompanied by Guy Garvey’s Elbow. So forgive this moment of brief self-indulge while we play the song that accompanied that.”
“This is for you Kasper with a K – my wife is very insistent on that. Kasper Koppang O’Leary welcome to the world!” he added.
Dermot and Dee announced the birth of their son on social media last week, posting a photo of a baby grow with “Koppang O’Leary Productions Est. 2020” written on it.
They wrote: “We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby! A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften / Midsummer for you Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz.”
“Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble… cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dermot & Dee x.”
