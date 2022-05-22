Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall recalls the moment she threw him out for ‘sexting’ another woman

Denise Van Outen’s ex-fiancé Eddie Boxshall has recalled the moment she threw him out for “sexting” another woman behind her back.

The former couple, who appeared on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox, were together for seven years before they announced their shock split in January.

Eddie, 49, has since admitted they broke up after Denise discovered he had been sexting another woman.

During a new interview with The Sun, Eddie said: “I hurt ­Denise, I broke her trust and I’m deeply sorry.

“I’m sitting here to say I hold my hands up to what I’ve done wrong. I deeply regret that I sent those messages.”

“I’ve tried to apologise to Denise. I’ve sent her untold messages on text, on email, saying that I love her and that I’m sorry for what I’ve done — that I’m embarrassed and I’m ashamed.”

“I’ve not been in a good place for six months — I’ve even turned to alcohol to help me cope,” he continued.

“I knew my actions had broken us. But I still hoped that our seven-year relationship was strong enough to withstand a mistake I made at a very dark time in my life.”

“As far as Denise is concerned, the trust be- tween us is broken and I have to respect that.”

Recalling the moment she threw him out of the house, the 49-year-old explained: “She was in a rage, screaming obscenities at me, that she didn’t want me in her life any more, and my life was going to be ruined without her.”

“Then she physically helped me out of the house. As I left I knew it was going to be the last time I would ever see her. I was absolutely gutted.”

While Eddie has admitted to swapping up to 20 sex texts behind Denise’s back, he has vehemently denied cheating on her.

Eddie added: “I have kept quiet for a long time about what happened between us, and I begged her not to speak publicly about the breakdown of our relationship.”

“But there’s been interview after interview. I’ve been slaughtered for five months because of the picture Denise has painted of me. I made one mistake, which I will regret for ever. But it was one mistake.”

“I will always love Denise. I hope she finds someone who will treat her right and not betray her trust. But I hope now we can both leave the past behind.”