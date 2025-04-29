Dermot O’Leary reveals how Simon Cowell guided him towards the right career path

Dermot O’Leary has revealed how Simon Cowell guided him towards the right career path and told him that he was “never” going to tell him what to say.

The 51-year-old hosted The X Factor from 2007 until 2014 and returned for its final three seasons.

Reflecting on his time working alongside Simon, who was a judge on the series, Dermot now credits him with shaping his career by granting him creative freedom.

Speaking with The Sun, he said: “On the live shows, Simon always said to me, ‘I’m never going to touch a word of your script, never going to tell you what to say. I’m paying you to go out and do it.'”

“He stuck to his word for 12 years and let me get on with it, which I enjoyed so much,” Dermot added.

He shared that he’s now in “a very happy, comfortable stage” and you “don’t always have the luxury of it.”

However, he only wants to engage in projects that “interest” him now and “to do things that fit around my life.”

The TV host married his long-term girlfriend, Dee Koppang, in Chiddingstone in September 2012.

They have one son together, Kasper, who was born in June 2020.

Dermot – born Seán Dermot Fintan O’Leary – grew up in Colchester, Essex, where he was brought up by his Irish parents Maria and Seán – both from Co. Wexford.

In a clip recently shared by RTÉ News, the 51-year-old revealed that he doesn’t have a British passport and that fact “should answer” all questions around his heritage.

He explained that it’s a “very different upbringing” being raised as Irish in the UK or “any second generation identity.”

“I always say that I’m Irish but I’m not from Ireland… which is a very unique way of being brought up with an identity,” continued the This Morning presenter.

“It’s never been an issues for me. It’s never been a problem. I’ve never felt anything else other than Irish to be honest with you.”

Dermot agreed that he’s always an “Irish man” but not in a “wrap myself in the flag and go to bed way.”

“Also, not in a kind of yano ‘you’re Irish, but where are your family from?’… ‘I don’t know where my family are from’ – I know my history, I know my family. I love the country,” he said.

However, he confirmed he also “loves” living in the UK and doesn’t see why loving both countries “can’t live quite happily next to each other.”

In a 2022 interview with the Irish Times, Dermot described his upbringing as “strange and magical.”

“My parents came over from Ireland in 1968 and, like a lot of people from that generation, there wasn’t a real plan. They lived in north-west London and their whole life revolved around church, hurling and the Irish community there. They didn’t want to raise my sister and me in the city, so they moved to a village in Essex.”

“Every time I shut the door, however, I was very much in an Irish household – lots of crucifixes on the wall and Irish music playing. Politics and religion were always the topics of discussion when we sat down to eat dinner. We didn’t have much money, but we had so much love and laughter.”