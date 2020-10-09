The blogger has over 1 million followers on Instagram

Deliciously Ella announces birth of second child in sweet post

Blogger Ella Mills, better known as Deliciously Ella, has announced the birth of her second child – a baby girl named May.

The cookbook author and her husband Matthew are already parents to their daughter, Skye, who is 14 months old.

Confirming the happy news on Instagram, Ella shared a photo of her newborn daughter lying on her chest.

She captioned the post: “May Mills ❤️ Arrived in the world just after midnight on the 8th October after a quick labour at home.”

“The sweetest little soul – we’re over the moon and totally in love ❤️,” she added.

A host of well-known faces congratulated Ella in the comment section.

Irish blogger Holly White commented: “What a beautiful photo and stunning name…! Congratulations to all the Mills family 💕💕💕💕.”

Actress Teresa Palmer also wrote: “Bless her!! Gorgeous girls 💕”

