Declan Donnelly gave ’emotional’ best man speech at Ant McPartlin’s wedding

Declan Donnelly reportedly gave an “emotional” best man speech at Ant McPartlin’s wedding to Anne-Marie Corbett. The couple exchanged vows at a church in Hampshire on Saturday, with a host of stars in attendance. According to The Sun, Dec called Ant “the best friend a man could have” before reading a prayer at the ceremony.

The bride stunned in a Suzanne Neville dress for her big day, and posed outside the church with her new husband for some stunning photos.

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony – including Ant’s showbiz pals Phillip Schofield, David Walliams, Cat Deeley, Dermot O’Leary and Alesha Dixon.

Christine and Frank Lampard were also spotted at the church, alongside Stephen Mulhern.

Ant proposed to his former personal assistant on Christmas Eve last year, after over two years of dating.

A huge Congratulations to Anne-Marie and Ant McPartlin on their wedding day. We are thrilled to have created the bespoke Suzanne Neville wedding gown for Anne-Marie. @antanddec pic.twitter.com/83eydqYZnp — Suzanne Neville (@suzanneneville) August 7, 2021

Ant started dating Anne-Marie, 43, following his split from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Ant and Lisa tied the knot back in 2006, but split for good in January 2018 – five months after he sought treatment for his addiction to painkillers and alcohol.

Their divorce was officially finalised in April 2020.