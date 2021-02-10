Dawn O’Porter pays tribute to Caroline Flack ahead of the first anniversary of her death

Dawn O’Porter pays tribute to Caroline Flack ahead of the first anniversary...

Dawn O’Porter has paid tribute to Caroline Flack ahead of the first anniversary of her death.

The Love Island host tragically took her own life on February 15 last year, leaving her family and friends devastated.

Scottish writer Dawn admitted she found herself “down a YouTube hole” as she searched for footage from the week she met Caroline on the set of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here Now.

Sharing a screenshot from the clip to her Instagram on Tuesday, Dawn admitted: “It was one of the most fun weeks of my life.”

“I took the job as a free ticket to get to Oz to see my best friend who’d just moved to Melbourne,” she explained.

“I didn’t know I’d meet @gemagain and Caroline and gain two more of the best friends you could ever dream of. We laughed ALL week, told each other EVERYTHING and bonded for life. The absolute greatest of times.”

“This week is really hard. Agony, in fact. I can’t shake it. Monday marks a year since Caroline died. That horrible day that changed so many lives forever. I’m dreading it.”

“But there were 14600 + days of Caroline’s excellent life that say way more about her than what happened on that day. Through the heartbreak, I remain grateful for the happiest, most fun and naughtiest memories.”

“There are so many. Probably too many. I’ll never ever stop missing her. My brilliant, gorgeous and funniest friend ❤️”.

