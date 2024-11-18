Davina McCall’s partner reveals ‘massive relief’ as he shares update on her condition after brain surgery

Davina McCall’s longterm partner Michael Douglas has shared an update on her condition, after she underwent brain surgery on Friday.

The popular presenter shocked fans over the weekend when she announced that she was having surgery to remove a benign tumour from her brain.

In a post shared on Instagram today, Michael said Davina has made “mega progress” in the last 24 hours.

The post read: “Update – mega progress these last 24 hours. Massive relief to see some light breaking through. Thanks for all the good vibes coming in from all angles. Up and up. Michael xxx.”

Davina’s partner of five years captioned the post: “Update folks. Thanks so much to all the well wishers. She really has made an enormous leap forward in the last 24 hours.”

“She is out of ICU She is ‘loving awareness’ ❤️🌈🪐🌎💥💕 Thank you xx Michael.”

Michael was Davina’s hairstylist for 20 years before their relationship turned romantic in 2019, and the couple now live together.

Davina shocked fans last week when she revealed she was undergoing brain surgery to remove a benign tumour.

In a video shared on Instagram on Friday morning, the 57-year-old explained that she received the diagnosis by chance after booking in for a “health scan”.

The TV presenter said the scan discovered a “very rare” colloid cyst, that affects only three in a million people.

Davina said: “I was offered a health scan which I thought I was going to ace but it turned out I had benign brain tumour which is very rare, ‘three in a million’.

“I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, I saw a few neurosurgeons, had quite a lot of opinions and realised I needed to take it out.

“It’s quite big, it’s 14mm wide and it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad. I’m having it removed.

“Say a prayer for me. I’m in good spirits,” she added.

Davina also revealed that she would be in hospital for at least nine days before she’s allowed to go home.

Her longterm partner Michael Douglas uploaded the video to her Instagram on Friday, alongside the caption: “Hey everyone. Michael here. She will be “off grid” for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation.

“She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’ll do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested.

“I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love ❤️ . The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx.”