Davina McCall reveals why she will NEVER get married again

Davina McCall has declared that she has no interest in marrying ever again, stating that she is “always in the honeymoon period” with her current partner.

The much-loved TV presenter was friends with celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas long before they got into a romantic relationship.

The two met during her stint on Big Brother but did not start dating until McCall, who was married twice previously, divorced her second husband Matthew Robertson in 2018.

The 57-year-old shares three children – Holly, Chester, and Tilly – with the adventurer and writer, whom she was married to for 17 years.

Her first marriage, to Andrew Leggett in 1997, lasted only two years.

Speaking to The Mirror, she explained, “We go on honeymoons all the time but without getting married. We’re in the honeymoon period even after all these years.

“I couldn’t be more happy. And sometimes there’s an idea of, why change anything?”

Davina recalled her late father’s recipe to a successful relationship, “friendship, attraction, trust and respect,” stating, “if any of those things are lacking, love can’t flourish. And I think he was absolutely spot on.”

The presenter’s new dating show, appropriately titled Stranded On Honeymoon Island, is due to be aired in early September.

It follows twelve singletons who are instantly coupled up, Love Island style, and married off, like Married at First Sight, before embarking on their honeymoon on a remote tropical island.

Davina acts as a guide to the newlyweds as they navigate the challenges that come their way in “paradise”.

Davina hinted at how raunchy the scenes will be, telling The Sun: “Obviously, you don’t want it to turn into some kind of soft porn TV programme, but there are couples who get intimate, I’m going to say that much.”

“It’s part of saying how much you like someone. Saying we’ve taken it to the next stage or something like that.”

Discussing the series earlier this year with the BBC, she boasted, “I am a serial matchmaker…. So I jumped at the chance to host the BBC’s new dating show.”

“I can’t wait to meet our couples and find out how they get on when they’re Stranded on Honeymoon Island. For some it will be challenging and others, idyllic!!! Hopefully it’s the start of some very beautiful relationships.”