Davina McCall reveals she’s been given the all clear after her brain tumour in heartfelt video

Davina McCall has revealed that she’s been given the all clear after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour in a new heartfelt video.

In November of last year, the TV presenter revealed that a benign brain tumour had been discovered while she was undergoing a health check-up as part of her menopause awareness work.

Now months on from the successful surgery, Davina has shared a video on Instagram alongside her partner, Michael Douglas, to share the positive news after having an MRI scan.

The 57-year-old also shared some unseen before and after snaps from her scan revealing that the tumour has completely disappeared from her brain.

She wrote in the caption of the video: “So here it is. Our final brain surgery update. Had the final MRI this week. @brain.surgeon.uk got everything out during surgery, it’s not coming back.”

“I am so so grateful particularly because I know a lot of people have inoperable tumours and and I know I’m lucky to be able to draw a line under this and move on with my life when so many people can’t. And I’m just gonna say this one more time. Benign does not mean fine.”

The video sees the former Big Brother host and Mark sitting outside in the sunshine, and Davina says: “We thought’s we’d post a final brain operation update.”

Michael chimed in saying: “It’s good news!”

She told her followers that she had her final MRI last week and admitted she was nervous “as if any of the tumour was left that it would grow back and she’d have to ‘go through the whole thing again.”

She also noted that she’d “mentally prepared herself” for a negative situation, Michael added that he was also nervous after the “huge journey.”

Laughing with relief, Davina added: “But it was clear!”

“I want to say a massive thank you to everybody that looked after me so well. A special heartfelt thank you from both of us to Kevin for being such an absolute legend,” finished Davina.

Davina shared with The Times why she will be friends with the neurosurgeon who removed her brain tumour “for the rest of our lives.”

She felt the need to have “all he ducks in a row” before going under the anaesthetic, as this was her “way of letting go.”

“I am so grateful for that process, because I realised through all of it that, if I were not around, my children would be on the right path. If this hadn’t happened to me, I’d have stayed in ‘mum mode.’”

“I love my kids so much, but I looked at them and thought: ‘Would they be OK without me?’ And the answer was yes, and that made me so proud.”

Davina has three kids, Holly, Tilly and Chester, with her ex-husband Matthew Robertson.

During her recovery, Michael kept her followers updated on Instagram about her condition while she recovered.