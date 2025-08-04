Davina McCall confesses she’s ‘not afraid of dying anymore’ following operation for brain tumour

Davina McCall has confessed she’s “not afraid of dying” after being given the all clear following an operation for a brain tumour.

In November of last year, the TV star revealed that a benign brain tumour had been discovered while she was undergoing a health check-up as part of her menopause awareness work.

In April, months on from the successful surgery, Davina shared a video on Instagram alongside her partner, Michael Douglas, to share the positive news after having an MRI scan, which showed the cyst she had removed was “not coming back.”

Speaking recently on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, she confessed: “I am not afraid of dying anymore and it was the biggest journey of my life. From August 23 to November 24 was an amazing time where something changed.”

“Begin Again, the podcast I started to help other people on their journey of living a life that they love enough to feel on their deathbed, whenever that may be, that I have no regrets,” Davina said.

“I have lived the life I wanted, and I’m not lying there going, ‘I wish I’d done that thing, wish I’d done that job, I wish I’d not stayed in this relationship’, all of those I haven’t lived the life I want (things), and Begin Again is about just begin again and live the life you want.”

Speaking about the time her tumour was found, she added: “I thought I need to get my brain in the right place and that was to a place where I could be calm, and what did I need to do to do that? Were my kids going to be okay if I didn’t make it? That’s all I really cared about.”

“I knew Michael (Douglas, her partner), Michael’s a whole person, Michael’s Michael, but I was really worried about my kids,” she continued.

“I went forensic on thinking about my children and where they were at in their life, what stage they were at. You’re only as happy as your unhappiest child, right?”

“I came to a realisation after about six months of cross-examining them about their life and telling them the whole time how much I’ve loved my life. My eldest daughter kept caught on. She was like, ‘you are not dying’, I was like, ‘no, no, no’, I realised that they would be great,” she told Fearne.

“They’d miss me and I want to be with them but they would be okay. I felt like I could go to sleep on the operating table and know that they were all here to help me, but I can let go of the outcome and it was the best gift. I am not afraid of dying.”

After slowly making a return to work, Davina shared with The Times why she will be friends with the neurosurgeon who removed her brain tumour “for the rest of our lives.”

She felt the need to have “all he ducks in a row” before going under the anaesthetic, as this was her “way of letting go.”

“I am so grateful for that process, because I realised through all of it that, if I were not around, my children would be on the right path. If this hadn’t happened to me, I’d have stayed in ‘mum mode.’”

“I love my kids so much, but I looked at them and thought: ‘Would they be OK without me?’ And the answer was yes, and that made me so proud.”