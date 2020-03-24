David Walliams to release a free audio story daily to help keep kids entertained

The award-winning author wants to help keep kids entertained during the coronavirus pandemic

David Walliams has announced that he will release a free audio story every day to help keep kids entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the next 30 days, the children’s book author has promised to share a free audio story every day – and the first story is from his The World’s Worst Children series.

Taking to Twitter, David tweeted: “Those stuck at home with their kids may be able to relate to ‘The World’s Worst Children’.

David has released 13 novels, four short story collections and seven picture books since 2008.