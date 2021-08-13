David Walliams lifts lid on hilarious antics at Ant McPartlin’s wedding

The TV presenter married Anne-Marie Corbett over the weekend

David Walliams has revealed what really went on at Ant McPartlin’s wedding over the weekend.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge attended Ant’s wedding to Anne-Marie Corbett on August 7, which took place in Hampshire.

During his upcoming appearance on The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan, David reveals Ant and Dec performed their famous Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble dance routine at the reception.

Sharing a photo of himself at the wedding with Ant and Dec, David described the day as “wonderful and very romantic”.

The comedian then said: “Ant and Dec also did Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble on the dance floor.”

“I filmed it and said to Dec, ‘Can I put this on social media?’. He said no and I was really sad.”

“It’s one of the funniest things you have ever seen,” he added.

Ant and Dec released Let’s Get Ready To Rumble under their former stage name PJ & Duncan back in 1994.

The song was re-released in 2013 and shot to number one after Ant and Dec performed it on their show Saturday Night Takeaway.