David Haye fuels ‘throuple’ rumours as he shares snaps with model girlfriend and influencer

David Haye has fueled rumours he’s in a “throuple”.

The boxer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of snaps from his trip to Costa Rica – including some of him, his girlfriend Sian Osborne, and influencer Mica Jova.

He wrote: “In the opening chapter of 2023, I have immersed myself fully in the richness of each passing moment.”

“I have found myself in the company of open-hearted individuals who perceive me through the lens of my daily actions, rather than the societal expectations foisted upon a man of 42.”

The former I’m A Celeb star continued: “A recalibration of my manner of living shall be necessary, for the attire of flip-flops, shorts, and a perpetually bare abdomen is hardly suited to the climate of my home town of London.”

"I shall carry with me the memory of those extraordinary connections forged with radiant spirits, who shared in the marvelous odyssey we embarked upon together." "I eagerly anticipate resuming this wondrous journey at the dawn of 2024, picking up precisely where I left off.😉" Mica is a travel, health and lifestyle influencer with 30.2K followers. David previously sparked rumours he and Sian were in a throuple with Irish singer Una Healy, after posting a series of social media posts with the pair. Una later removed all traces of David from her Instagram feed, and confirmed in a interview last month that she is single. David, 42, has been dating Siân, 30, since 2020.