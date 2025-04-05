David Beckham’s sons Brooklyn and Romeo ‘not on speaking terms’ amid reports of ‘feud’

David Beckham’s son’s Brooklyn and Romeo are reportedly “not on speaking terms” amid reports of a “feud” between the pair.

According to TMZ, sources close to the family have said the pair are not speaking over a conflict involving Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

Before dating Romeo, Kim reportedly dated his brother Brooklyn for a short period of time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham)

According to sources, Brooklyn and Kim allegedly had a romantic relationship in the past, but “that’s all water under the bridge.”

According to a source, the “issue at hand is that the couple questions whether Kim has the right intentions in dating Romeo.”

Fans first speculated that the pair had a falling out after Romeo posted an Instagram story celebrating his father’s 50th birthday.

The 22-year-old mentioned and tagged everyone in the photo, but Brooklyn and wife Nicola were nowhere to be seen.

Following this, David posted photos from the celebration, captioning the post: “So I thought I’d start celebrating slightly early , such a special night in Miami 🩷 So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with 🩷 Love you @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🩷”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

However, many fans noticed there was no mention of Brooklyn, with one commenting: “Where is Brooklyn? And you didn’t mention his name in the hashtags below, strange… 🤨🤔”

Another user questioned: “and Brooklyn & Nicola?,”

This is not the first time the two have missed events, as the pair were absent at Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week catwalk show just a month ago.