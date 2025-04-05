Ad
David Beckham’s sons Brooklyn and Romeo ‘not on speaking terms’ amid reports of ‘feud’

Romeo Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham
David Beckham’s son’s Brooklyn and Romeo are reportedly “not on speaking terms” amid reports of a “feud” between the pair.

According to TMZ, sources close to the family have said the pair are not speaking over a conflict involving Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

Before dating Romeo, Kim reportedly dated his brother Brooklyn for a short period of time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham)

According to sources, Brooklyn and Kim allegedly had a romantic relationship in the past, but “that’s all water under the bridge.”

According to a source, the “issue at hand is that the couple questions whether Kim has the right intentions in dating Romeo.”

Fans first speculated that the pair had a falling out after Romeo posted an Instagram story celebrating his father’s 50th birthday.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz | INSTAGRAM

The 22-year-old mentioned and tagged everyone in the photo, but Brooklyn and wife Nicola were nowhere to be seen.

Following this, David posted photos from the celebration, captioning the post: “So I thought I’d start celebrating slightly early , such a special night in Miami 🩷 So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with 🩷 Love you @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🩷”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

However, many fans noticed there was no mention of Brooklyn, with one commenting: “Where is Brooklyn? And you didn’t mention his name in the hashtags below, strange… 🤨🤔”

Another user questioned: “and Brooklyn & Nicola?,”

This is not the first time the two have missed events, as the pair were absent at Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week catwalk show just a month ago.

 

 

