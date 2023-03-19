David Beckham pens sweet Mother’s Day tribute to wife Victoria: ‘Thank you for everything you do’

David Beckham has penned a sweet Mother’s Day tribute to his wife Victoria.

The couple, who have been married for almost 24 years, share four children together – Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, David wrote: “Today we celebrate our Mum’s ♥️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

“Growing up I couldn’t have wished to have more support and more love in my life than my mums x”

“Then I meet a woman that not only is strong and driven but who is the most amazing mum to our children who inspires them , keeps them grounded and the most important thing showers them with love every single minute of every day x”

“Thank you for everything you do for me & our beautiful babies ♥️ we love you ♥️,” the former footballer added.

Victoria commented on the post: “Love you so much 💕💕💕”

The Spice Girls star and the former footballer tied the knot at Dublin’s Luttrellstown Castle on July 4th, 1999.