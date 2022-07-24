David Beckham fuels speculation Victoria Beckham is set to reunite with the Spice Girls

David Beckham has fuelled speculation Victoria Beckham will reunite with the Spice Girls for Glastonbury next year.

Taking to Instagram, the former footballer shared a video of his wife belting out the band’s hit song ‘Stop’ at a karaoke bar in St. Tropez.

He captioned the post: “Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice 🖤@victoriabeckham @spicegirls 🖤.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Just last month, Melanie C confirmed the Spice Girls were in talks to reunite with Victoria for Glastonbury next year.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the 48-year-old admitted she had a “good feeling” Posh Spice will join herself, Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton at the iconic festival in 2023.

It’s understood the girl group could perform at the Pyramid Stage for the Sunday legends slot next year, and Sporty Spice said it would be an “absolute dream”.

“It’s the dream, the absolute dream, yeah, we would love to do it…,” she said.

“You know what, the girls and I, we have chatted about it. You know, it’s the biggest stage in the world, we have the best festival in the world right here.”

When asked if she could get Victoria back, the singer confessed: “I have a good feeling…”

The Spice Girls were formed in 1994, and went on to become the best-selling girl group of all time.

However, Geri suddenly left the band in 1998 and the remaining members went their separate ways in 2000.

All five members reunited for a string of comeback concerts in 2007, and the last time they all performed together was at the London Olympics in 2012.

In 2019, the Spice Girls got back together for a reunion tour of the UK & Ireland, but Victoria declined to be a part of it.