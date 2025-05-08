David Beckham ‘desperate to make amends’ with son Brooklyn as he fears history is repeating itself after fall out with father

David Beckham is reportedly “desperate to make amends” with son Brooklyn as he fears history is repeating itself after his own bitter fall out with his father.

White David and his father Ted now have a good relationship, the pair were once not on speaking terms.

The pair decided to reconcile and reconnect after Ted had a near-death health scare in 2007, and they have remained close ever since.

However, David is now reportedly worried “history is repeating itself” amid the rift between the family and Brooklyn Beckham.

The Beckham family has reportedly been at the center of a feud that has split the rest of the family against Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Things reached a breaking point last week when Brooklyn and Nicola failed to show up for any of David’s 50th birthday celebrations.

A close friend of David reportedly told The Sun: “David and the family genuinely fear Brooklyn could be lost to them forever.”

“The word ‘lost’, here, is especially poignant as it was the exact sentiment used when David fell out with his dad.”

“Ted believed his son would never speak to him again, and he was heartbroken. It was an extremely tense few years, and devastated the whole family.”

The report comes shortly after it was reported Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz were denied a “private reunion” with David Beckham before his recent 50th birthday celebrations.

A source close to the family told TMZ that Brooklyn and Nicola flew to London last week with the sole intention of seeing the football star for his birthday.

They also said that the pair reached out to the family before the party, asking them to meet up privately before the celebrations, but this didn’t go to plan.

The source stated that the young couple were told to show up at the party at the Core restaurant in Notting Hill in London, or they wouldn’t get a chance to see David or the rest of the Beckham clan at all.

News broke last month that Brooklyn is feuding with his little brother Romeo, allegedly over the latter’s relationship with model Kim Turnbull.

It’s understood that Brooklyn never previously dated Kim, despite recent reports claiming so.

According to sources, Brooklyn and Kim allegedly had a romantic relationship in the past, but “that’s all water under the bridge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham)

They also shared the “issue at hand is that the couple questions whether Kim has the right intentions in dating Romeo.”

Fans first speculated that the pair had a falling out after Romeo posted an Instagram story celebrating his father’s 50th birthday.

The 22-year-old mentioned and tagged everyone in the photo, but Brooklyn and wife Nicola were nowhere to be seen.