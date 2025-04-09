Ad
David Beckham ‘annoys’ his entire family with this one constant habit

David Beckham has revealed his one daily habit that “annoys” his entire family and it get’s “quite tiring.”

Speaking at the launch of his new supplement brand, IM8, in Miami, the football legend explained that he is “very organised.”

“To the point where it’s quite tiring every single day because I am so organised. It annoys my wife, at times. It annoys my kids, at times,” he said.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Seven Beckham | Instagram

The 49-year-old shares four kids with his wife Victoria Beckham: Brooklyn (26), Romeo (22), Cruz (20), and Harper (13).

David also explained that his wife tells the family that “without Daddy, nothing would be tidy and nothing would be organised and they’d be forgetting things.”

He then went on to showcase his need for organisation after he rearranged some of the red IM8 bottles that were stacked like a pyramid.

“This was a little bit off,” he said while readjusting the containers, which was met with a laugh from the crowd.

 

The former England captain has been open in the past about his mental health struggles, and spoke about them in his 2023 Netflix documentary, Beckham.

“I’ve got this obsessive compulsive disorder where I have to have everything in a straight line or everything has to be in pairs,” he explained in one of the episodes.

“I’ll put my Pepsi cans in the fridge and if there’s one too many then I’ll put it in another cupboard somewhere… everything has to be perfect.”

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the UK Premiere of Netflix’s Beckham: Limited Series at Curzon Mayfair on October 3rd, 2023 in London, UK. (Photo by StillMoving.Net for Netflix)

David also shared at the IM8 panel that his daily schedule is very regimented, and explained that he wakes up before any other member of his family.

He makes breakfast for Harper, takes her to school, then goes back home to “work out with Victoria”, before spending some time in the office and then once he’s done with work, picks up his daughter and heads back home to make dinner.

“It’s what most parents do. I’m always doing something so I never really have a ‘down day,'” he said.

David Beckham and Harper Seven Beckham | Instagram
