David Beckham admits Victoria regrets her past WAG behaviour: ‘It went a bit too far’

David Beckham has admitted his wife Victoria regrets her past behaviour as a WAG.

The former England captain made the confession as he discussed the high-profile coverage of footballers’ partners being present at major tournaments, namely the 2006 World Cup.

The 2006 World Cup, which was held in Germany, was WAG central as the likes of Victoria Beckham, Coleen Rooney, and Cheryl Cole attracted a lot of media attention at the games.

After England crashed out of the tournament in the quarter-finals, a lot of blame was placed on the media circus surrounding the wives and girlfriends of the players.

Speaking on the Overlap podcast alongside his former teammate Gary Neville, David reflected on how the high-profile coverage of the WAGs during the tournament affected their performance.

The 47-year-old said: “There was a lot of attention around the families but I always believed, as an England captain, having the kids around and wives or girlfriends wasn’t a bad thing.”

“But looking back, that whole culture, there was a lot of attention, and whether people behaved themselves in the right manner – I don’t know.”

David added: “Even Victoria, she is the first to say when she looks back: ‘What was I doing? What was I wearing? Why would I do that?’ I think it went a bit too far.”

“There was more spoken about the WAGs than the football. At that time, for the players, you want to focus on the tournament rather than anything else.”

“I do think it went too far but I do believe having them there at the right time is a good thing.”

Just last year, Victoria admitted she still cringes at some of the clothes she used to wear, especially her and David’s matching outfits.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she said: “It just seemed like a really good idea at the time.”

“It really did. I think there was a naivety then, we didn’t know about fashion. We were just having fun with it.”

“We didn’t know about fashion. We were just having fun with it, which to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be. I really wish I had the courage to do it more now.”