David Attenborough to present ‘extraordinary’ new docuseries across Great Britain and Ireland

David Attenborough is set to present “extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles” across Great Britain and Ireland.

The five-part BBC natural history series titled ‘Wild Isles’, aims to mimic the way ‘Planet’ presented the world’s wildlife.

It will also aim to inspire the population to “safeguard and restore nature for future generations.”

The docuseries, which was filmed in 4K over three years, will explain the challenges nature faces and what can be done to bring wildlife back to Britain and Ireland in the future.

The 96-year-old presenter said, “In my long lifetime, I have travelled to almost every corner of our planet.”

“I can assure you that in the British Isles, as well as astonishing scenery there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels,” David continued.

The series will have an introductory episode which will explain the global importance of both Britain and Ireland for nature.

The remaining four hour-long episodes will follow four key habitats; woodlands, grasslands, freshwater and marine.

The series will see new behaviour including blue fin tuna gathering off the coast of Cornwall, red deer stags rutting in Ireland, and gulls stealing fish from puffins.

Low light cameras will reveal the nocturnal lives of animal favourites and macro photography will uncover the miniature worlds of rock pools, ponds and grasslands.

