David Attenborough receives his coronavirus vaccine

The 94-year-old is the latest celeb to receive the jab

David Attenborough has received his coronavirus vaccine.

The 94-year-old is the latest celebrity to receive the jab, following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Dr. Alex George and Sir Ian McKellen.

The natural historian falls into the second priority category in the UK, with the news of his vaccination confirmed by David’s rep to The Independent.

In an interview with The Telegraph last month, the legendary broadcaster admitted he was keen to receive the vaccine.