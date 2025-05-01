David Attenborough makes heartbreaking statement about ‘approaching the end of his life’

Sir David Attenborough has made a heartbreaking statement about approaching “the end” of his life.

In his latest film Ocean: With David Attenborough, which will be released on May 8th, coinciding with his 99th birthday, the renowned broadcaster reflected on his own mortality.

As he expressed his concerns about the harm being done to the world’s ecosystems and the seas, Sir David made the devastating admission about his life according to The Metro.

He also sadly pointed out that there is still time to make changes, even if he won’t live to witness the results.

He remarked: “When I first saw the sea as a young boy, it was thought of as a vast wilderness to be tamed and mastered for the benefit of humanity.”

“Now, as I approach the end of my life, we know the opposite is true. After living for nearly a hundred years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.”

He added: “Today, it is in such poor health I would find it hard not to lose hope were it not for the most remarkable discovery of all.”

However, the wildlife specialist, who has worked for more than 70 years, acknowledged that there is a possibility that seas could “bounce back to life,” saying: “If we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet, I’m sure nothing is more important.”

The Discovery+ series also features historical footage, including scenes from 1957 when the animal lover first attempted scuba diving on the Great Barrier Reef.

After beginning at the BBC in 1952, the beloved TV personality made his first appearance on television in 1954, marking more than 70 years of on-screen time.

He became well-known thanks to his revolutionary Life On Earth series, which debuted in 1979.

Since then, Sir David has produced some of the most popular documentaries on British television, such as Frozen Planet, Planet Earth, and The Living Planet.

Numerous other TV presenters have been influenced by his work.