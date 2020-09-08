David and Victoria Beckham ‘secretly battled Covid-19’ back in March

The couple reportedly feared they were "super-spreaders" as they travelled a lot at the time

David and Victoria Beckham reportedly battled Covid-19 back in March.

According to The Sun, the couple contracted the virus in early March – and feared they were “super-spreaders”, as they travelled a lot during that time.

The Beckhams celebrated Brooklyn’s 21st birthday in the Cotswolds on March 4th, before they jetted to the US on March 11th for the launch of David’s new football team, Inter Miami, in Florida.

An insider said: “It was an absolute nightmare scenario. David was on duty for his club Inter Miami, and Victoria and the family flew down to support him.”

“They attended a couple of swanky networking events as David had promotional duties, and were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries.”

The source noted that David started to feel unwell in Miami, and they returned to their home in the Cotswolds by March 19th, ahead of lockdown.

The insider continued: “David started to feel ill and then Victoria developed a sore throat and high temperature.”

“At the same time, several of their team including drivers, bodyguards and assistants fell ill — a couple of them very badly so.”

“Victoria really panicked and made the whole family quarantine rigidly for more than two weeks.”

“She was utterly petrified they might be super-spreaders, and did all she could to minimise all future risk,” the source claimed.

“Not only was she poorly in bed, she was also completely panicked. It was a rough few weeks.”

After they recovered from the virus, David and Victoria checked in with staff who contracted Covid-19.

They also reportedly sent “care packages” to at least two team members who were badly affected by the virus.

A rep for David and Victoria Beckham declined to comment on this story when contacted by Goss.ie.

