Danny Jones ‘set to return to TV’ for first time since Maura Higgins kiss scandal

Danny Jones is reportedly “set to return to TV” for the first time almost two months on from his alleged “drunken kiss” scandal at the BRIT Awards.

The 39-year-old is set to return to The Voice UK, while LeAnn Rimes has reportedly quit in a series shake-up.

In order to concentrate on her work in the United States, LeAnn, who joined the show last year after making an appearance on the Australian version, has chosen to step away.

However, Danny Jones is reported to return to the series once again, alongside his McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher.

Alongside long-time mentors Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am, the pair will once again sit on the panel.

Last year, Ava Manning won a Universal record deal, £50,000 in prize money, and a lavish vacation to Universal Resort in Orlando last year after Danny and Tom guided their act to success.

It will be Danny’s first significant TV appearance since the controversy surrounding his kiss with campmate Maura Higgins.

Danny went on to release a public apology to his wife Georgia Horsely and their family over a video of him sharing an alleged “drunken kiss” with Maura.

The McFly singer and his wife have been married since 2014 and share a 7-year-old son together, Cooper.

In a statement shared on Instagram, he wrote: “Hello everyone, Sorry it’s taken me a while to post this but l’ve taken some time out to be with those closest to me.”

“I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we’ll continue to deal with this privately.

“I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon, Danny.”