Danny Dyer recalls heartbreaking memory as he reflects on his fractured relationship with his father

Danny Dyer has recalled a heartbreaking moment between him and his father as he reflected on their fractured relationship.

On ITV’s new show, The Assembly, the 47-year-old actor was grilled by a group of people with autism, neurodivergence, and learning disabilities.

The show forces the celebrity to put aside their media training, with no subject off limits.

Opening up about his relationship with his father, the actor recalled the heartbreaking moment his father told him he “wasn’t allowed hold his hand anymore.”

He shared: “My dad just wasn’t a very good dad. He didn’t know how to do it. He told me when I wasn’t allowed to hold his hand anymore.”

“I was trying to cross the road, and I went to hold his hand, and he went, ‘No, we don’t do that anymore.'” Danny confessed.

Reflecting on his own relationship with his children, Dani, Sunni and Arty, the Eastenders actor claimed he wouldn’t be able to sleep at night, if he didn’t have a relationship with his kids.

He continued: “I was like, s**t. I don’t understand how men put their head on the pillow knowing that they have children out there that they just don’t have a relationship with – I couldn’t do it.”

“I caused quite a lot of pain to my children – the stuff I was getting up to, just being vacant, and not engaging, just not being available.”

“I realised later on, wow, I am going to do everything in my power to be… it’s not about money – you could live in a cardboard box. You have to express yourself. It’s about love, and what children need.”

“This just need stability and affection and [to] feel like they’re loved, that’s it. When you haven’t got that, it’s a pretty tough thing.”

Elsewhere on the show, the TV star revealed the startling discovery he had made that his father was living a double life.

Danny shared: “My dad was living two lives, so he was sort of raising us and then I always remember on Christmas Day, he would disappear for a few hours, so what he was doing was going across London to his other family, and he had two daughters,’ says the star.”

“Just think about that – crazy. How could you do that? When my mum found out my sister was nine months old or something, so it was a real moment of clarity. How the f**k did he do that by the way?”

Revealing where his relationship with his father stands now, Danny revealed: “I am very close to my dad now because again, he deserved another shot, and if there is still no relationship, it’s their loss, because you are an incredible human-being.”