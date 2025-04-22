Danny Dyer delivers his most ‘honest interview ever’

Danny Dyer has revealed that he delivers his most “honest interview ever” ahead of the release of ITV’s The Assembly.

This four-part interview-style series will see a different famous personality questioned by a group of autistic, neurodivergent and intellectually challenged people – and no topic is off the cards.

Danny stars in one of the episodes and explained that it “was probably the most open and honest interview that I’ve ever given.”

He continued: “I trusted everybody in the room, and it took a little while to win everybody over, but I think I did that. It was very emotional for me.”

“It was like three hours of filming, so it took a while for everybody to trust me in the room, and I think they did.”

“Again, it was very emotional and it was very refreshing, really, to be able to open up about my feelings in front of such a beautiful, intelligent and honest group of people. I think I’m quite naturally an emotional person anyway; I’m very sensitive.”

“I’d been doing a lot of press because filming took place around the time of the release of my film, Marching Powder, so I was getting really bored of my own voice, but this revitalised me somewhat.”

The Eastenders star also revealed The Assembly got him “excited about being interviewed again.”

When considering who he himself would like to see on the show, the 47-year-old said: “Any f*****g politician, because I would like to see them squirming in their seat trying to answer the beautiful questions.”

Also appearing on The Assembly will be Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker, actor David Tennant and ex-Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall.

This programme has been made using part of ITV’s diversity commissioning fund, launched in 2022.

The Assembly will launch at 10.05pm on Saturday April 26 on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.