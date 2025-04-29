Dannii Minogue admits she ‘wouldn’t be alive’ if she listened to comments comparing her to sister Kylie Minogue

Dannii Minogue has admitted that she “wouldn’t be alive” if she listened to the “nasty comments” comparing her to her sister Kylie Minogue.

Speaking on the Happy Place podcast alongside host Fearne Cotton, the 53-year-old shared that if she didn’t possess such mental strength, she wouldn’t be where she is today after sharing the spotlight with her older sister.

She said: “I’ve said this to my friends, ‘I know that, if I wasn’t mentally strong and I did have any kind of eating disorder or something, I wouldn’t be alive now.’ That is fact.”

She continued: “It was so brutal, and it went on for years.”

However, despite this public hate, the sisters stayed close throughout their respective careers.

“I was compared to my sister, who’s always had a completely different body shape our entire lives,” said the All I Wanna Do singer.

“I wasn’t living up to her body. At the time, the only body shape that was accepted was slim. I was a square trying to fit into a hole. You read back now how nasty the comments were.”

Now, Dannii’s priority is spending time with her family and only engaging in creative projects that are “important” to her.

She then referred to her relationship with music producer Adrian Newman and explained how welcoming a son, Ethan, back in 2010 completely changed her outlook on life.

She said: “I’ve spent my life travelling around the world, being away, missing birthdays, weddings, funerals. I’m really trying to find the balance now. You can’t have just the happiness without everything else. If you accept there’s light and dark, it’s all part of it.”

The Melbourne native then discussed the distressing time when her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.

She explained that she was somewhere in-between grief and joy when Kylie was given the all-clear from cancer after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy.

Although she celebrated with the Step Back In Time singer, she revealed with Stellar on Sunday that she was also grieving her close friend Laura who died from cancer at the time.

“I remember when Kylie was really sick and there was a chance we were going to lose her,” Dannii said.

“As she recovered and the world was celebrating, and we all were too, I lost my best friend to cancer and I was grieving. There was this celebration and grieving.”

Last May, Dannii opened up about her sexuality in the first episode of the gay dating show, I Kissed a Girl.

She admitted, “I identify as queer in a weird way,” after one contestant in the show asked if she was attracted to women.

Dannii hosted the dating show for bisexual and lesbian women – a spin-off of the show I Kissed a Boy, which she also hosted.

In the first episode, the female contestants made it clear that they fancy Dannii.

“You girls are hot. You know it. I love it. I’m here for it. Is that an answer?”

Getting emotional, Dannii went onto say: “You girls are so brave and amazing and have brought so much to it. I could never do what you have done.

“I will always be in awe of what has happened and what we’ve created. I feel so proud. You’re stepping forward, and you’re the first crew of girls representing in this space, and it is big.”

Speaking at the show’s launch, Dannii admitted it was “surreal” that it has taken so long for there to be dating series for bisexual and lesbian women in the UK.

“This is so important. There hasn’t been a show for the girls in the reality gay dating world,” she said.