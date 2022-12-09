Danniella Westbrook rushed to hospital with Strep A

Danniella Westbrook has been rushed to hospital with Strep A.

The former EastEnders actress told fans was taken to hospital via ambulance after she “nearly died” with the flu.

The 49-year-old, who is currently in a London hospital, said she had a raging temperature and infection.

Taking to her Instagram story to update her followers, Danniella shared a photo of her arm in a hospital gown and wrote: “Huge thank you to Whipps Cross and the NHS who have managed to get me stabilised.”

“They informed me if I had left it until the morning, I would have had a heart attack.”

“The pressure on my chest was so bad.”

In a second Instagram story, Danniella wrote: “Septics (sic), Strep A and constant temperature of 39.8.”

The news of Danniella’s hospitalisation comes after she revealed she was having blackouts earlier this week.

“I keep passing out and occasionally having seizures… it’s scaring the hell outta me. I have come on to get some advice from people because I keep passing out and every now and again I am having seizures.”

“I keep getting blackness over this side of my face. I’m sweating hot, burning up but I am freezing cold. And my throat is so bad. I can’t get anything to go down. I just keep crying, you know when you are that ill and you just keep crying. I want my mum and I am 49.”

“I don’t know what to do if I should ring an ambulance or not. I don’t want to waste people’s time.”