Danielle Lloyd shares heartwarming moment her sons found out she’s expecting a baby girl

The 37-year-old is expecting her fifth child

Danielle Lloyd has shared the heartwarming moment her sons found out she’s expecting a baby girl.

The former model, who is mum to four sons, announced she’s expecting a baby girl with her husband Michael O’Neill earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old posted a sweet video of her four sons popping a gender reveal balloon – which was filled with pink confetti.

Danielle wrote alongside the video: “Every time I watch this I cry 😢🥰.”

“This was the magical moment we done a gender reveal for the boys and as you can see their reactions are priceless 💙💕We all can’t wait for you to arrive princess 👸🏻 💕.”

In the video, Danielle’s youngest son Ronnie can be seen bursting into tears after learning he’s getting a sister.

The expectant mother previously revealed her sons were desperate for her to have a baby girl.

The 37-year-old previously considered going abroad for gender selection treatment – which is illegal in the UK.

However, Danielle and her husband Michael decided to try for a baby girl naturally, and found out they were pregnant in March.

Speaking to new! magazine earlier this month, the model mum said: “I can’t really believe it, to be honest. I don’t think it will feel real until she arrives.”

“I’ve made no secret of wanting a girl. We’d planned to go to Dubai this August for gender selection, so that was all booked to go ahead.”

“But it looked like Covid was going to change all of that. It must have been fate that I got pregnant and that it’s a little girl, otherwise we’d be in Dubai paying for it.”

“I will not be having any more kids now. That’s it, definitely. I just think, that’s my family now. It’s complete.”

The former beauty queen shares three-year-old Ronnie with her husband Michael O’Neill, and is also mum to three sons – Archie, 10, Harry, 9, and George, 7 – who she had with her ex-husband Jamie O’Hara.