The actor played the boy wizard in the film series

Daniel Radcliffe set to return to the world of Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe is set to return to the world of Harry Potter.

The 30-year-old will narrate the first chapter of The Philosopher’s Stone for JK Rowling’s Harry Potter At Home online hub.

Daniel has recorded a video of himself reading Chapter One: The Boy Who Lived.

The online hub was launched for children, parents, carers and teachers during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel is not the only celebrity who is lined-up to take part in this project.

David Beckham, whose daughter Harper is a fan of the series, is also among the cast of narrators and will be joined by actors Dakota Fanning and Eddie Redmayne.

Stephen Fry, who narrated the original UK Harry Potter audiobooks and Claudia Kim, who appeared as Nagini in the Fantastic Beasts film series are also taking part.

The book was originally published 1997 and it introduced the world of Hogwarts to the world.

All 17 chapters will be released between Tuesday, May 5 and the middle of summer, with Radcliffe kicking of the series.

An audio-only version will be made available for free on Spotify.

