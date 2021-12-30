Daniel Radcliffe reveals he had a secret crush on older Harry Potter co-star

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed he had a secret crush on his Harry Potter co-star Helena Bonham Carter.

During HBO Max’s upcoming reunion special, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the actor confessed his love for Helena – who is 23 years his senior.

During a sit-down chat with the actress, who played Bellatrix Lestrange in the film franchise, Daniel read a note he gave Helena after they wrapped filming in 2011.

The letter read: “Dear HBC. It was a pleasure being your costar and coaster in the sense that I always ended up holding your coffee.”

Clearly embarrassed to read the rest of his note, Daniel paused before Helena urged him to continue reading.

Daniel continued: “I do love you. And I just wish I had been born 10 years earlier I might [have had] a chance. Lots of love and thanks for being cool.”

During the reunion special, Emma Watson also revealed she had a secret crush on Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the films.

The actress, who starred as Hermione Granger in the franchise, recalled the moment she “fell in love” with Tom on set.

Emma said: “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard.”

“And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him. I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.”

“He was three years above me and so for him he was like: ‘You’re like my little sister.'”

Tom revealed someone later told him about Emma’s crush, saying: “I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.'”

“I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship.”

Tom was 14 years old when the first Harry Potter movie came out in 2001, while Emma was just 11.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres on Sky and NOW at 8pm on New Year’s Day.