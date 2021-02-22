Dani Dyer shares sweet new snap with her newborn son

The Love Island star welcomed her first child last month

Dani Dyer has a shared a sweet new snap with her newborn son.

The Love Island star welcomed a baby boy named Santiago with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence on January 23rd, 2020.

The 24-year-old has been documenting her life as a new mother on Instagram, and posted an adorable photo of her cradling the baby earlier today.

“Happy Monday❤️✨,” she wrote.

Dani marked four weeks since she gave birth on Saturday, sharing a pic of Santiago lying in his crib.

She wrote: “4 weeks ago you came into our lives.. you are worth every sleepless night you give us. So lucky to be your mummy and daddy💙✨”

The news comes after the TV star hit back at mum-shamers on social media, after posting a photo of Santiago in a warm winter onesie.

Dani was forced to clarify that her son wasn’t in the car in the photo she uploaded, which saw him lying in a pram.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, she said: “Before anyone gets upset, it’s mad now the DMs I get… My child was not in the car in his outfit.”

“He just goes on walks with that outfit on,” she explained. “I’m not going to overheat my child, don’t worry about it.”