Dani Dyer shares her father’s sweet reaction to becoming a grandad

The Love Island star gave birth to her baby boy back in January

Dani Dyer has shared her father’s sweet reaction to becoming a grandad.

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence welcomed their first child together back in January, a baby boy named Santiago.

Speaking on the Made By Mammas podcast, the former Love Island star revealed her soap star father Danny has been overcome with emotion following the birth of his first grandchild.

The reality star said: “My dad didn’t realise [he would be so emotional about being a granddad]. He has been so emotional around Santiago, the other day he was really crying.”

“He went: ‘I love babies, but your baby. I have never felt anything like it. I didn’t think I’d feel like this.'”

“He hasn’t experienced being a grandad yet, I made him a first time grandad. It has hit him more now.”

“He did see me pregnant and getting bigger but seeing me with the baby, it’s like, ‘this is real now’,” she added.

Opening up about the moment she found out she was pregnant, Dani recalled: “I remember [Sammy] was downstairs playing FIFA, and I was upstairs and thought, ‘I’m just going to take a pregnancy test’.”

“I didn’t even tell him I was going to take the test. I remember going, ‘Baby, I’m pregnant’ and he just ran and looked at me and was like, ‘Really?'”

“Since I was 16 I’ve been very maternal, so it was always if it happens, it happens. It wasn’t a plan, but if we did fall pregnant it was fine.”

Praising her boyfriend Sammy on his parenting, she gushed:”He has been amazing, he sings to him – terribly – all the time. I think it’s just lovely. We are a little family now.”