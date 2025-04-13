Dani Dyer shares gorgeous snaps in bridal wear for hen party ahead of wedding

As she celebrated her hen party before getting married to her fiancé Jarrod Bowen, Dani Dyer looked stunning in a bridal gown.
The reality personality, who became engaged to Jarrod, a West Ham football player, last July, posed for gorgeous pictures wearing a dress with beaded sheer corset.
Dani shared the photos with her fans and captioned it: “First round of my hen.”
Famous family and friends were quick to comment, with her dad writing: “Elegance ❤️❤️”
Millie Court wrote: “Gorgeous!!! 😍”
Georgia Steel wrote: “Let’s go baby!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍”
Vicky Pattison wrote: “You look beautiful babe 😍 enjoy 🔥👏”
The celebrations come after Dani shared her fears over her fiancé’s stag do.
Speaking to her father on their podcast Live and Let Dyers, Dani said: “If you can go, Jarrod gets back on the Thursday and we’re married Saturday.”
At this point, her father quickly cheered: “Strippers!”
However, his daughter went on to deny this idea, stating “no, you’re not.”
She added: “We had a butler in the buff, but we had to draw him. We had to draw the naked man.”
Danny replied: “That’s what we would do. We’d probably draw the…”
Dani cut in: “It’s different, I’m sorry, it’s so different.”
While her father joked: “this is sexist”, the reality star replied: “I don’t care. Now you’re calling me sexist.
“I’m just saying, he literally was standing there in his apron and you had to draw him.”