Dani Dyer shares adorable snap of her newborn baby boy

Dani Dyer has shared another adorable snap of her newborn son.

The Love Island star welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence on Saturday, before sharing the news with fans on Sunday.

Three days after giving birth, Dani has doted over her baby son in a new Instagram post.

Sharing a photo of her newborn in a blue Fendi baby grow, Dani wrote: “Oh my baby boy how did we get so lucky💙✨”

The 24-year-old announced her son’s birth on Instagram on Sunday, but she’s yet to reveal his name.

Sharing photos with her baby boy in hospital, Dani wrote: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021.”

“We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy..”

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day,” she added.

Dani’s boyfriend Sammy also shared his excitement on Instagram.

He wrote: “Wow I just simply cannot put this moment in to words, a day I will never forget with a boy I will never stop loving.”

“You have my heart son and wow what a women your mother is 23/01/2021.”

A host of Love Island stars wished the couple well in the comment section.

Georgia Steele penned: “Sammy I’m so emotional right now. Congratulations to you both, so proud of Dan. Love you 3 so much.”

Rosie Williams commented: “Omg Dani!! He’s perfect hope I get to meet him soon! Sending your lovely little family so much love ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Hayley Hughes wrote: “Congratulations he is beautiful xxx.”

Dani announced her pregnancy last July, by sharing a photo of her and Sammy showing off her sonogram on Instagram.

She wrote at the time: “Little bubba can’t believe you are going to be ours. Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful.”

Sammy also wrote: “To say I’m grateful is an understatement. Can’t wait to start my perfect little family with you… baby Kimmence due 2021…..time to hang my boots up from vine FC.”