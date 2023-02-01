Dani Dyer reveals the sex of her twin babies

Dani Dyer has revealed the sex of her twin babies.

The Love Island star is expecting identical twins with her footballer boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a new pregnancy shot, as she revealed she is expecting twin girls.

She captioned the post: “Half way our little darlings💕💕”

“A lot of you have been asking on the gender of our babies and we are so excited to share with you all that we are having identical twin girls💖💖”

One fan commented: “Identical twin girls 😭😭😭💕💕💕 oh Dani, how magical!! congratulations to you all, I’m made up for you and your family xxxxxx”

Another wrote: “So excited for you!! I have identical twin girls and it’s the best 💗💗”

Dani, who is the daughter of EastEnders legend Danny Dyer, already shares a son named Santiago with her ex Sammy Kimmence.

The reality star announced her pregnancy last month by posting a photo of Santiago holding up a sign that reads: “I’m going to be a big brother”.

She captioned the post: “We have been keeping a little secret… Our little TWINS.”

“So excited to meet our babies and watch Santi be the best big brother. The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait.”

Dani, who shot to fame when she won Love Island in 2018 with Jack Fincham, has been dating West Ham footballer Jarrod since October 2021.

Their romance came following Dani’s split from her jailbird ex Sammy Kimmence.

Just months after they welcomed their son Santiago, the TV personality split from Sammy in July 2021 after he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

Sammy pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k. He has since been released from prison.