Dani Dyer hits back at mum-shamers on social media

The Love Island star welcomed her first child last month

Dani Dyer has hit back at mum-shamers on social media, after posting a photo of her son Santiago in a warm winter onesie.

Taking to Instagram today, the new mum posted a sweet snap of her baby boy in his pram while they were out for a walk.

The 24-year-old captioned the post: “Happy 3 weeks baby boy. Mummy loves you more than you will ever know 💙.”

Not long after she shared the sweet post, Dani was forced to clarify that her son wasn’t in the car when she took that photo.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the Love Island star said: “Before anyone gets upset, it’s mad now the DMs I get… My child was not in the car in his outfit.”

“He just goes on walks with that outfit on,” she explained. “I’m not going to overheat my child, don’t worry about it.”

Dani welcomed Santiago with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence on January 23rd, 2020.

Announcing his birth via Instagram last month, Dani wrote: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021.”

“We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy..”

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

Dani’s boyfriend Sammy also shared his excitement on Instagram.

He wrote: “Wow I just simply cannot put this moment in to words, a day I will never forget with a boy I will never stop loving.”

“You have my heart son and wow what a women your mother is 23/01/2021.”