Dani Dyer confesses the reason why she never visited her son’s father in prison

Dani Dyer has admitted the reason why she never visited her son’s father in prison.

The former Love Island winner welcomed her son Santiago into the world with her now-ex, Sammy Kimmence, in January 2021. In July of that same year, Sammy was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Sammy pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud in court, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k. He was later released from prison in December 2022.

Dani has since married footballer Jarrod Bowen, and the couple share two-year-old twin daughters together, Summer and Star.

Speaking on the latest episode of Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, Dani described her ex-boyfriend as “the one that was just hell”.

“Before Love Island, he never really wanted to settle down with me. He was a massive player, just massive. Then, when I came off Love Island, and me and Jack [Fincham] split up, we sort of reunited again. Realistically, I shouldn’t have gone back there,” the 29-year-old confessed.

“I don’t regret anything. I always say now, I never regret anything because I think every decision you make, good or bad, leads you to the path you’re meant to go on. Having Santi changed me as a person massively, so I’m so glad I had to go through a tricky relationship to get to my little boy to change me,” she explained further.

Dani then went on to describe Sammy’s prison sentence as being a “really hard time”.

She continued: “I never really thought about what he was doing. Was I a little bit naive? I don’t know. I just wasn’t really ever paying attention when I should’ve.

“I was going through the pregnancy and then it was all leaked to the press, and then people were really hating on me. Then when he went to prison, everyone sort of blamed me and I felt like I had done the crime.”

When asked if she ever visited Sammy in prison, Dani replied: “No. I never, ever wanted to. We were never right for one another, and as soon as I had Santi, I knew what love was.”

She detailed further: “I had my little boy and I was like, ‘I love this little boy so much.’ It’s really weird, it was like a switch for me. I was like, ‘He’s my baby.’ So no, I never went and visited him at all.”

The reality star was later quizzed about her current relationship with Santiago’s father.

“I would say we’re very civil, and I will always be really civil to him, because obviously that’s Santi’s dad. There’s going to be times with Santi in school plays and his birthdays, and I never want Santi to feel uncomfortable,” she explained.

“Santi is never going to know his mum and dad being together, which I actually prefer more because he’s never going to know what he’s missing in that sense. You’ll always feel guilty,” Dani concluded.